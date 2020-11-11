Comprehensive directory helps campus entrepreneurs find resources

Entrepreneurial resources at UW-Madison are numerous, but very decentralized. Campus innovators that have an idea for a product, service, business, or social innovation often don’t know where to start. Discovery to Product is pleased to announce the launch of Start In UW–Madison, a new searchable database that serves as a “one-stop-shop” for campus entrepreneurs to find and connect with campus resources. It can be found on the Innovate Network website at innovate.wisc.edu/resources/navigator.

The Innovate Network brings together news, events, and resources from over 30 university and campus affiliate programs actively supporting innovation, commercialization, tech transfer, and entrepreneurship. With the addition of the Start In UW-Madison directory, users can use a robust search engine to find and connect with resources from university programs supporting innovation in fields from biomanufacturing to computer and data science, medical, clean tech, food science and more.

Start In UW–Madison helps campus innovators find vetted campus resources that best suit their needs. The directory is searchable by university audience, type of business assistance, industry specialization, and many other categories. Resources are updated and maintained by campus-based entrepreneur support organizations (“ESOs”). Campus ESO’s support UW entrepreneurs, innovators, startups and spin-outs through education, training, networking, technology transfer, technical assistance, funding and physical services.

“A key part of D2P’s mission is to serve as the front door for faculty, staff and students to help find and connect with resources,” says D2P Director Andy Richards. “Start In UW–Madison really allows us to showcase the wide range of incredible resources and expertise available right here on the UW–Madison campus, supporting innovators from all corners of the university.”

The Start In Wisconsin initiative is funded and supported in nine regions across the state of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and it operates with administrative support from the UW System Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship. Madison Region partners include StartingBlock Madison and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The Start In Wisconsin platform is powered by SourceLink®, a trusted and experienced organization with a national affiliation of user communities.